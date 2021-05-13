Ross Stores (ROST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROST opened at $124.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

