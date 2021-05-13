Roth Capital Lowers Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target to $5.00

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,592. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 371,144 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,471,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 618,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Energous by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

