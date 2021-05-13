Roth Capital Upgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to “Buy”

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 3,326,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 710.74 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.