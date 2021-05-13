Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,235.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

