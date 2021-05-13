Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price (up from GBX 3,250 ($42.46)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,392 ($44.32).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,272 ($42.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,977.76.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

