Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £100

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £118.10 ($154.30). The stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,734. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 12 month high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £118.82 and its 200 day moving average is £114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

