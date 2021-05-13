Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 52,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

