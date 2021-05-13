Royal Bank of Canada Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

