RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.95 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $195.47 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,860,009 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

