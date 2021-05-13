Rubic Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

