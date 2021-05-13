Rupee Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $41,490.95 and $17.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00076377 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,179,400 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

