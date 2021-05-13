Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. B. Riley began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,898. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.