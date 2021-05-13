Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$22,778.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$22,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,661 shares in the company, valued at C$4,772,348.94.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 555,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.20 and a 52 week high of C$32.75.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUS. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

