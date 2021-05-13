RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,663. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

