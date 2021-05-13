Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0592 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $4,619.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,633,794 coins and its circulating supply is 29,516,482 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

