SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $5.67

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $159,474.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $5.67 or 0.00011201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $624.97 or 0.01234754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01065369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 530,042 coins and its circulating supply is 502,900 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

