Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and $8.83 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $795.18 or 0.01571039 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.