Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.86. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 234,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

