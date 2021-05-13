Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.86. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 234,400 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
