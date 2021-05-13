SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $333,283.04

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $333,283.04 and approximately $88.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001433 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003496 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,764,394 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

