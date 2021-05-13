Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 970 at Berenberg Bank

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 896.50 ($11.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 801.77. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a one year high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

