Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $211.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

