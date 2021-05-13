Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 675 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

