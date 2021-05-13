Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

