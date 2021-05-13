Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 179.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

