Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.