Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Lyft comprises about 0.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

