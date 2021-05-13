Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,618,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,231,000. Vincerx Pharma comprises approximately 10.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 11.57% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $4,182,000.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ VINC opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.