Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

SBH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 18,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

