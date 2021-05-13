SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.28 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, SALT has traded 2% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $53.28 million and $204,297.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

