Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

SZGPY remained flat at $$3.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

