Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 4,474 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBML. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

