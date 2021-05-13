Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.