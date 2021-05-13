Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

