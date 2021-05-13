Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

