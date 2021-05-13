Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €106.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €75.38 ($88.68).

ETR BAS traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting €69.13 ($81.33). 2,275,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.88. Basf has a 12-month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of €70.48 and a 200-day moving average of €65.38.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

