SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 billion and the highest is $8.20 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $6,555,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SAP by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in SAP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 81,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

