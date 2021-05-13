Savant Capital LLC Purchases 8,403 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.