Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of The Marcus worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

MCS opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $573.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

