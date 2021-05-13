Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS SISXF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Savaria has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

