Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

SISXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Savaria alerts:

OTCMKTS SISXF traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Savaria has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.