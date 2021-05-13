Savix Hits Market Cap of $816,393.86 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Savix has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $816,393.86 and approximately $109,515.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $12.35 or 0.00024822 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 102,233 coins and its circulating supply is 66,131 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

