Scala Trading 43% Lower This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $84,521.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00624980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00081722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.86 or 0.01089235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.01192595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,856,199,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,056,199,071 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

