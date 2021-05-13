Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.75 ($9.11) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.82.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

