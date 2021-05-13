Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.60 by UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.65 ($8.99).

Shares of SHA opened at €7.75 ($9.11) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.82. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

