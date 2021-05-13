Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 1,112,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,179,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

