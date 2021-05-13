Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post $6.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $5.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.