Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

