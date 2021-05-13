Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

