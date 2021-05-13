Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after buying an additional 10,988,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,623. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52.

