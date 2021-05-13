Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 14.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.44% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $87,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.08. 9,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

